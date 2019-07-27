Discerning the real threat to our Democracy!

By Ernest Osogbue

Twenty years of uninterrupted civilian rule is no mean feat taking into cognizance our country’s past history. It is therefore commendable that democracy or civilian rule is gradually taking hold and embedding itself in our polity.

Questions have been asked as to how much freedom Nigerian’s enjoy now in comparison with times past. What we seem to forget, is that not too long ago, we had mercenary newspapers, as journalists and publishers had to employ guerilla tactics and publish without known office addresses as editors, reporters and columnists could be hijacked on the way to work and whisked away and kept incommunicado, until the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi would raise the alarm and alert the public to the Gestapo-style abduction.

Nigerians used to move around like shadows on the streets, not knowing who to trust with their innermost thoughts as to the state of the nation. An innocuous comment supposedly made amongst friends could mysteriously land you in the gulag the very next morning. The tension in the land could be cut with a knife as the military struggled to hold on to power at any cost. Decrees of all kinds were promulgated in a bid to curtail the freedom of the average citizen and especially those bold enough to express their thoughts in the open.

Politicians, academics, journalists and other prominent citizens were embarking on self-exile to Europe and the Americas as assassins were on the prowl eliminating citizens with impunity in broad daylight, nobody was safe except those in power. Protests and demonstrations were crushed with military precision and bereaved families had to mourn their dead in silence or face the wrath of the authorities for raising their voices. In fact the average Nigerian was under siege as imposed by the military leadership, especially in the aftermath of the annulment of the June 12th 1993 elections.

This was when citizens could disappear without trace. Detention centers manned by the military, the police and the secret services were bursting at the seams with citizens plucked off the streets unceremoniously for one unsubstantiated misdemeanor or the other. It would not be out of place to say that most of the political alliances formed in the early days of civilian rule, were formed in military and police detention centers.

It is therefore worth celebrating to see Nigerians breathing the air of freedom and going about their lawful businesses without the fear of people in authority. Today’s articles critical of the government and those in authority are published without fear. The opposition is giving as much as it is getting, without fear of the leaders suddenly disappearing without trace. We must therefore agree that this is a marked improvement from the days of yore.

Some would say it is not yet Uhuru, and point at sundry human rights issues and political rights which remain inaccessible, especially the recent assault on DAAR Communications; the fact that the courts moved in swiftly to restrain the overzealous NBC is a mark of how far we have come. Our courts were never able to restrain the government prior to this time. There is also the fact that martial music has not rent our airwaves in twenty years, we therefore have cause to celebrate.

After the celebrations however, we must come to the critical juncture of an honest assessment of the concrete movement in terms of physical development and improvements in socio-economic, scientific and political spheres of our country; how well have we done in these areas in the last twenty years?

Electricity supply, roads, transportation, housing, food security, healthcare delivery, potable water supply, sports, ICT, human development, security of lives and property and the general well-being of citizens, have we fared any better in any of these areas since 1999? A careful look would reveal that not much has changed; we are still steeped in the politics of old, where people in authority take advantage of their positions for self-service. The followership is no better, as citizens are more likely to be swayed by emotions rather than by facts.

The simple definition of democracy given by the late American president Abraham Lincoln subsists; government of the people, by the people and for the people. One critical element missing in the above definition however is that the people must be educated or at least enlightened. The practice of democracy in our country in the last twenty years has exposed this important flaw.

Democracy presupposes the ability of the people to make value judgments based on facts. We know that an educated person or at least a person sufficiently enlightened on the subject can make a reasonable judgment. According to UNICEF, Nigeria has the highest number of out of school children globally, with about 13.2 million children out of school. Some time ago, the former minister of education equally lamented the high illiteracy level in the country, positing that there are about 65 to 75 million illiterates in Nigeria.

How do people participate in a process they do not fully understand? The number of voided votes in the 2019 presidential election is a stark reminder that many Nigerians did not know which party they were voting for. Ballot box snatching, allocation of votes and other attributes of rigging are indications we still do not understand or have deliberately refused to accept the democratic process.

In terms of poverty, the World Bank statistics show that Nigeria is currently the world headquarters of poverty, with about 90.8 million citizens living in extreme poverty. Can a citizen living under extreme poverty be a critical participant in the democratic process? This is highly unlikely, as such a citizen is susceptible to compromise due to man’s natural instincts for survival. This has given rise to the issues of vote buying and pecuniary inducements during elections.

The upsurge in the use of social media has exposed the level of ignorance in our society; people receive and re-post hate speeches, fake news and sundry negative reports without verification and without understanding the overall implications of these on the national psyche, as it raises tribal and religious tensions unduly in an already fractured society.

It is apparent therefore that poverty, ignorance and illiteracy are threats to our democracy. It becomes more acute when we realize that it is a punishable offence in some countries not to send your child to school. But in our society it is commonplace to see school age children rearing cattle, going to the farm or going fishing, hawking or playing football during school hours. As we celebrate twenty years of uninterrupted civilian rule, our next agenda should be the eradication of poverty, ignorance and illiteracy from our society.

Vanguard