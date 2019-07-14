DezBilly launches new label, unveils two Artistes

By Chris Onuoha

A new entrant into the Nigerian music business space, DezBilly Entertainment, has announced the official launch of the label with the unveiling of its flagship artistes, a budding female songstress named Ewa Cole and a talented vocalist and singer named Maxxie.

The launch was held recently at the label’s corporate headquarters in Lagos as both artistes gleefully signed their contracts, backed by the facilities and strong industry network to be provided by the label. Although details of the deal have not been made known to the public, an elated Ewa Cole shortly after signing took to her Instagram to break the good news to her teaming fans.

In a statement, the label expressed optimism in their decision to sign both artistes. They also are also confident that the new artiste will stake their claim in the music industry within a short period of time, having assembled a quality team of top industry experts to work on them.

In the words of Adeolu ‘AK’ Ogunshina, Head A&R of DezBilly Entertainment, “The record label as a business is committed to harnessing and promoting our talents to their full potentials. Ewa Cole and Maxxie have shown us that they have the talent and brand fit to thrive in any market and as a company that’s confident about its investment decisions, we are going to give them all the support needed to become established in the music industry in no distant time.”

Ewa Cole is a computer scientist who started her music career in Nigeria’s Federal capital city, Abuja. Prior to signing her deal, she had released a couple of singles such as “My Love” and ‘Afro Love” featuring DMW singer Mayorkun. Maxxie, whose real name is Victor Maxwell was born and bred in Ajegunle, Lagos. He has degrees in Computer Science and Project Management from YABATECH and the University of Roehampton in London, respectively. Both artistes are scheduled to drop their singles under the new imprint within weeks.