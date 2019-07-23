DESOPADEC: Oil and gas forum kicks against Mayuku’s nomination

Itsekiri Oil and Gas Communities Forum, an umbrella body of Itsekiri oil and gas-related matters has kicked against the nomination of the immediate past Delta State House of Assembly member, who represented Warri South-West, Hon. Daniel Mayuku as Executive Director in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC by the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Coordinator of the forum, Comrade Omayeli Okotie, while submitting the protest letter titled “A protest letter over the nomination of Hon. Daniel Mayuku as DESOPADEC Executive Director by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State,” to the Palace of the Olu of Warri, Comrade Okotie pointed out that “the nomination of Hon. Daniel Mayuku for the position of Executive Director did not get the endorsement or recommendation of the Itsekiri nation.’’

He noted that if the nomination of Hon. Mayuku for the office of Executive Director is not immediately nullified, it will set a very dangerous precedent.

The Forum appealed to the Olu of Warri, to intervene and appeal to Governor Okowa to cancel Mayuku’s nomination as DESOPADEC Executive Director and do the right thing, noting that the nomination of the former lawmaker is regarded as illegitimate.

While receiving the protest letter, Director, Palace Administration, Chief Clement Maleghemi assured the protesters of promptly conveying their letter to the Olu of Warri, advising the group to remain peaceful as they proceed with their action.

Vanguard