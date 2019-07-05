Deportivo La Coruna loan out Uzoho to Omonia Nicosia

Deportivo La Coruna and Cypriot First Division club Omonia Nicosia have reached an agreement for the loan of Nigeria international Francis Uzoho to the latter for the entirety of the 2019-2020 season.

The young Super Eagles goalkeeper has played for the first and reserve teams of Deportivo La Coruna and had an unsuccessful loan spell at Anorthosis Famagusta during the second half of last season.

Uzoho was caught in a health certificate scandal shortly after he joined Anorthosis Famagusta on loan and as a result he played only two official matches for the club.

He was Nigeria’s first choice goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup but is now number three in the pecking order of goalkeepers due to his inactivity for his clubs in 2019.

In the first half of the 2018-2019 campaign, Uzoho was on loan at Elche, where he posted three shutouts in 8 matches while conceding 11 goals.

The 20-year-old officially joined Deportivo La Coruna in 2017 from Aspire Academy.