Deplorable Oyo-Ogbomoso road: Oyo Assembly urges establishment of emergency rescue points

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—THE deteriorating condition of the Oyo-Ogbomoso expressway which has caused many road crashes and accidents with series of casualties, led the state House of Assembly to make a passionate plea to the executive arm of government in the state to, as a matter of urgency, create emergency rescue points to provide succour to victims of road accidents on the axis.

The plea, which followed discussions on a motion “on the need for the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA, to fix the Oyo-Ogbomoso road”, brought to plenary by Sanjo Adedoyin and Bimbo Oladeji was supported by other lawmakers.

The lawmakers said the emergency point would go a long way in helping to reduce fatalities from accidents that usually occurred on the road, as a result of lack of first aid treatment of trained and equipped rescue efforts.

As a matter of urgency, the Assembly consequently urged the Oyo State Government to liaise with the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA, Oyo State Road Traffic Maintenance Agency, OYRTMA and Federal Road Safety Corps to fasttrack modalities towards setting up the emergency rescue points.

They also lamented the inability of the Federal Government to complete the road despite its repeated inclusion in the budget for over 20 years.

While calling on the Federal Government to expedite rehabilitation works on the road, the assembly urged the FERMA to urgently fill potholes and rehabilitate dangerous spots on the road.

Adedoyin said: “It is saddening how people frequently lost their lives and properties to the 51 kilometers Oyo- Ogbomoso road which dualization has been commissioned by former President Olusegun Obasanjo since 1999 and the situation remains the same 20 years after.

“Oyo to Ogbomoso which ought to take an hour travel time now takes several hours or even days; no thanks to the terrible state of the road, complemented by frequent trailer and long vehicle accidents on the road.

“The road has also inflicted injuries on people and impoverished traders and farmers who lost their goods or harvest in transit.”

On his part, Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Adebo Ogundoyin said: “We want FERMA and other stakeholders to do everything possible to mobilise contractor(s) and give all necessary support to complete the 20-year-old dualised expressway.

“On the other hand, we want the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC to also be up to it tasks in creating caution signals at every accident scene and timely rescue of victims,” the speaker urged.

Vanguard