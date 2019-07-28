Breaking News
Dembele double fires Lyon to victory against Arsenal

Substitute Moussa Dembele scored twice as Lyon came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 in a pre-season friendly in London on Sunday.

Ousmane Dembele

Gunners boss Unai Emery had opted against including Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil in his squad after they were involved in an attempted car-jacking during the week.

He also named new signings Dani Ceballos and Gabriel Martinelli on the bench, with the pair coming on as the Ligue 1 side overturned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener to win the pre-season trophy.

Alexandre Lacazette limped off injured early as Arsenal dominated the opening half, Aubameyang smartly tucking home Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s cross 10 minutes before half-time.

But after the break, with changes taking place for much of the half, Lyon battled back and Dembele struck either side of Martinelli having a debut Emirates Stadium goal ruled out for handball.

Before kick-off the fans observed a period of applause in memory of Jose Antonio Reyes.

The former Arsenal forward died in a car accident on June 1.

