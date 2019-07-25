Delta Assembly confirms Macaulay as Warri, Uvwie, Environs Devt Agency’s boss

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE nominees whose names were forwarded last week for appointments into the Governing Board of the newly established Warri, Uvwie and Environs Special Areas Development Agency, has been confirmed by the state House of Assembly.

The House yesterday, during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, confirmed the nominees for appointments into the Governing Board of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency.

The confirmation of the nominees for the various appointments followed two separate motions to that effect by the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Oboro Preyor after the successful screening of the nominees by the House.

The motions were seconded by Chief Peter Uviejitobor, representing Udu and Mr Asupa Forteta, Burutu 1 Constituency respectively.

For the newly established Warri, Uvwie and Environs Special Areas Development Agency, those screened and had their appointments confirmed include; Dr Joseph Otumara as Chairman, Chief Ovuozourie Macaulay as Director General, while Dr Sunny Ezonfafe, Mrs Amaka Egboro and Prince Kelly Otuedon are to represent the three senatorial districts of the state respectively.

The reconstituted Governing Board of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency has Chief Ighoyota Amori as Chairman, Mrs Onyemaechi Mrakpor as Director General and Ogbueshi Adizue Eluaka, Mr Blessing Adidi and Dr Isaac Wilkie as members.

Former Secretary to the State Government, Chief Ovuozourie Macaulay, Chief Ighoyota Amori, Mrs Onyemaechi Mrakpor, former member of the House, and Dr Joseph Otumara were accorded the privilege to bow and leave, while the Speaker commended their sterling leadership in the governance of the state.

The six members of the two agencies were also asked to take bow and go for being part of the team of respected leaders.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had in a letter to the House said, the constitution of the Agency was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section Four (2A) of the law establishing the Agencies.

In a related development, the House has screened and confirmed nominees into the reconstituted Local Government Service Commission.

The confirmed include Chief Joesph Otirhue as Chairman, Pastor Chukwuka Greatman, first member, Mrs Katherine Ilolo, second member and Mrs Rose Asore as third member.

Motion for their confirmation was moved by the deputy Majority Leader, Oboro Preyor, seconded by Emmanuel Sinebe and adopted.

