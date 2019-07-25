Breaking News
Delta APC chair, Erue hails Keyamo’s ministerial nomination

By Festus Ahon

ASABA – CHAIRMAN All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State Prophet Jones Erue has said Chief Festus Keyamo SAN, has what it takes to function well as a Minister.

Erue in a statement by the Director of Communications, APC Delta State, Mr Nick Ovuakporie said; “I join the teaming members of the APC family in Delta State to rejoice with Festus Keyamo, whose commitment to the vibrancy of the legal profession in Nigeria, and beyond, and his dedication to the ideals of the governing APC and development of the country remain exemplary, and highly commendable”.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his insightfulness in choosing men and women of impeccable character to help in addressing topical issues in the country geared towards achieving a healthy Nation.

Erue said; “As a legal luminary, with a strong pedigree in promoting our shared values and development, Prophet Erue believes Keyamo’s patriotism and vigorous campaign for the electoral success of the party during the 2019 elections, has finally be remembered and appreciated”.

 

