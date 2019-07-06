Breaking News
Translate

Defeat of Cameroun should not encourage complacency – SWAN deputy national chairman

On 9:16 pmIn News, Sportsby

The  Deputy  National Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigerian (SWAN), Umar Said, said on Saturday that the Super Eagles still needed to address some lapses to clinch the trophy in the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

AFCON Nigeria vs Cameroon
Nigeria’s forward Odion Ighalo celebrates his second goal with teammates during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium in the Egyptian city on July 6, 2019. ( AFP)

Reacting to the defeat of Cameroun by the Eagles, he warned that the victory should not deceive the Nigerian players into thinking that the most difficult task of the tournament had been accomplished.

“I am happy as a Nigerian that Nigeria defeated Cameroon 3-2, but I have a lot of concern about their performances.

“My major concern is that we have a lot of homework to do, especially our defence line,
because the goals scored by the Camerounians was as a result of defensive blunders,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

Also read: Breaking: Super Eagles tame Lions of Cameroon 3-2 in AFCON 2019

He faulted the Centre Referee for not cautioning some of the players that were ungentlemanly on the field of play.

He noted that refusing to use the big stick on such defaulters did not help matters as the encounter was not as clean as expected.

The deputy national chairman also advised both players and the technical crew to tighten-up the midfield during their next match.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.