Declare state of emergency on security now, PDP tells Buhari

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA — Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security or resign from office, citing what it called worsening insecurity under his watch.

Addressing an emergency press conference, yesterday, national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, said in the past few months, the security situation in the country has grown worse under the watch of President Buhari.

According to him, the situation in the country is such that silence on the part of well-meaning Nigerians would constitute a lack of patriotism, noting that the recent intervention of former President Olusegun Obasanjo deserves commendation.

He said: “We are saying that the president should move with his service chiefs to the scene of these crimes. Buhari has failed and should resign.”

While commending the recent interventions of Obasanjo, Second Republic governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, and Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Secondus said: “PDP wholeheartedly associates itself with the position of these patriotic Nigerians and urges President Buhari to respond appropriately to their timely advisories by declaring state of emergency on security in the country and go further urgently to address the issues raised in Obasanjo’s letter.”

“There is a minimal level which any government, which has been elected to power, must achieve to be considered a true representative of the people.’’

He rated Buhari’s government low, describing it as the worst in the history of Nigeria, even as he urged every patriotic Nigerian to come out and talk to Buhari to save the country from war.

He further berated the manner the administration was handling the situation, saying “there is no doubt that the only thing apparent in President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, administration is incompetence and this is clearly underscored in the manner they are handling the affairs of governance which has continued to take a huge toll on the nation.”

Vanguard