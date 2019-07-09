Daniel Sturridge offers £30,000 reward for his kidnapped dog worth £4,000

Daniel Sturridge, 29, has uploaded a series of Instagram videos from his Los Angeles house which was burgled last night.

He shared his address, CCTV footage of the kidnappers entering the mansion as well as pictures of his dog, which is worth up to £4000.

The striker – on a £120,000-a-week contract before leaving Liverpool this summer – revealed that a few bags had been stolen by the burglars.

But the loss of the favourite pet was what hit him the most.

Daniel Sturridge said he would move out of his mansion immediately.

But he pleaded with the kidnappers to come back “if they wanted to make money”.

And the former Reds star offered them a hefty reward for returning his beloved pooch.

Daniel Sturridge said: “£20,000 straight up. Twenty g’s, thirty g’s, whatever.

“Bring my dog back to this house, I’m moving out of this b**** anyway, I don’t give a s*** about this place.

“Bring the dog back to this address, I’ll be moving out tomorrow or the next day. I want my dog back and I’ll pay whatever.

“You ain’t going to get more than that anyway. And if you are let me know and I’ll pay more than them. I’ll pay more than them.”

And Daniel Sturridge added: “2351 mount Olympus DR, West Hollywood, 90046.

“Burglary happened in the last two hours apparently three men stole my dog and four bags.

“Someone please return him. I’ll pay anything,” The Sun UK reported.

"I'll pay you anything, I want my dog back" Daniel Sturridge's house in LA has been broken into. [🎥 @DanielSturridge] pic.twitter.com/xzx44Al4wA — Goal (@goal) July 9, 2019

Vanguard