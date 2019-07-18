Dangote sells 8 million bags of cement daily — Makoju

By Ola Ajayi

THE Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Joseph Makoju, yesterday, disclosed that no fewer than eight million bags of cement of high quality are released to the market daily.

Speaking with newsmen at the presentation of a new GAC GA3S car to the star winner of the ongoing National Consumer Promotion in Ibadan zone, Makoju said the robotic technology made such production easy.

According to him, the company which is ranked among 10 top producers of cement in the world.

He said: “On a daily basis, we dispatch about 40,000 tonnes of cement. Every ton is 20 bags. If you calculate, you will get eight million bags. So, we push out eight million bags of Dangote cement every day.

“Dangote Cement Plc is a single product company. The only product we make is cement. We pride ourselves to be the leading producer, not only in Nigeria today, but in Africa. Actually, we have gone global.

“Recently, the top 10 cement companies in the world formed an organisation called GCCA. I am very happy and proud to tell you that Dangote Cement was invited. We are one of the 10 top producers of cement in the world.

“Dangote has put Nigeria on the global map. The name Dangote itself is a brand and everything that comes from him is of international quality.”

Mrs. Success Chimezie Godwin, who won the car, told newsmen that she completed her National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in June 2019.

Vanguard