Customs seals APC chairman’s Maslaha Motors premises

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Operatives of Nigeria Customs Service with the back-up of heavily armed security personnel, yesterday, sealed off a car dealer premises belonging to Shittu Shittu, the Katsina State chapter Chairman, of All Progressives Congress, APC.

The operatives who stormed the office (Maslaha Motors) along IBB Way by Kano-Katsina Road reportedly impounded eight Electra and five bullet proof vehicles before sealing off the premises.

It was gathered that the operation might not be unconnected with customs duties on the vehicles.

The Customs operatives from the head office’s Strike Force team, declined comments on the reasons behind their action just as they restricted movement in and out of the area.

A custom source said the operatives acted based on credible intelligence, informing that “the action is in line with Section 8 of the Customs Excise Management Act, CEMA Cap C45 LFN to intercept and carry out the exercise.”

Effort to reach the APC chairman and owner of the premises, Shittu S. Shittu, for comments on the development proved abortive.

