Breaking News
Translate

Customs seals APC chairman’s Maslaha Motors premises

On 7:19 amIn Newsby

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Operatives of Nigeria Customs Service with the back-up of heavily armed security personnel, yesterday, sealed off a car dealer premises belonging to Shittu Shittu, the Katsina State chapter Chairman,  of All Progressives Congress, APC.
Customs
File Photo: Senior Customs officers

Buhari drops Kachikwu, Dalung, Shittu, others in new ministerial list(Opens in a new browser tab)

The operatives who stormed the office (Maslaha Motors) along IBB Way by Kano-Katsina Road reportedly impounded eight Electra and five bullet proof vehicles before sealing off the premises.

It was gathered that the operation might not be unconnected with customs duties on the vehicles.

The Customs operatives from the head office’s Strike Force team, declined comments on the reasons behind their action just as they restricted movement in and out of the area.

A custom source said the operatives acted based on credible intelligence, informing that “the action is in line with Section 8 of the Customs Excise Management Act, CEMA Cap C45 LFN to intercept and carry out the exercise.”

Effort to reach the APC chairman and owner of the premises, Shittu S. Shittu, for comments on the development proved abortive.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.