Cure hope as researchers eliminate HIV from DNA of infected mice

By Sola Ogundipe

The world has moved a step closer to universal HIV cure following successful elimination of the virus from DNA of infected mice by American researchers.

The feat which holds promise for an estimated 37 million people living with HIV globally was carried out by combined efforts of researchers from Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, UNMC.

There are 1.9 million people living with HIV in Nigeria according to the 2018 Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey, NAIIS.

The research entitled “Sequential LASER ART and CRISPR Treatments Eliminate HIV-1 in a Subset of Infected Humanized Mice” is published in Nature Communication.

Currently HIV infection is incurable as available treatment – Antiretroviral therapy, or ART – can only suppress rather than eliminate the virus entirely. But by utilizing a method known genome editing technology in combination with a slow-release virus suppression drug on infected humanized mice, the researchers successfully eliminated HIV cells from nine out of 23 mice tested.

The mice engineered to produce human T cells susceptible to HIV, were treated under a process called Long-Acting, Slow-Effective Release ART, or LASER ART, to suppress HIV cells from replicating.

The drug was modified for a slow release across several weeks, targeting tissue in the spleen, bone marrow and brain where latent HIV reservoirs, or clusters of inactive HIV cells, were likely to occur.

The remaining infective cells were removed from the subject’s DNA with a gene editing tool called CRISPR-Cas9.

Through this process, the researchers successfully “cleaned” segments of the genome of all HIV chromosome.

The researchers say their results which took years to achieve, is proof that HIV can be eliminated.

It is expected that if the methods continue to prove successful, clinical trials could follow soon.

Previously, two persons living with HIV and known as the London and Berlin patients, were reportedly cured of HIV following treatment with stem cell transplants from donors born with the CCR5 genetic mutation that made them resistant to the virus.

The two men, already infected with HIV, were diagnosed with forms of cancer when they received the treatment.