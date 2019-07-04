By Anthony Ogbonna

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has instituted a legal proceeding against President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over what it described as the illegal occupancy of some offices by the president’s aides.

The CUPP said the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Abba Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha; Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly matters, Senator Ita Enang; and the duo of Buhari’s media aides, Mr. Garba Shehu and Mr. Femi Adesina, are all still parading themselves as occupants of the respective offices even when no formal reappointments had been made by the president.

He said Shehu and Adesina are still signing statements and appearing on national television programmes as occupants of the respective positions when their appointments terminated with the first tenure of President Buhari.

The CUPP made the statement through it’s national spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere on Thursday.

According to the statement, if the Buhari’s aides continue to parade themselves as occupants of the respective offices even when the president has not formally reappointed them, that they “risk criminal prosecution, and trial for violation of the code of conduct bureau act.”

The statement said, “The CUPP launched the new legal offensive in a bid to protect the principles of our Nation’s constitutional governance, and we are seeking that the court should declare the offices vacant, their occupants as illegal and impostors and their acts, a desecration of the sanctity of constitutional governance.”

“The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, is still in that office, Senator Ita Enang is still parading as Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly matters, Mr Abba Kyari is still parading as Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Adesina is still appearing on TV programmes and signing press releases as Special Adviser to the President on Media, likewise Mr Garba Shehu.

“These among other officials of the Presidency are still illegally occupying their former offices without any lawful authority as the President has not made any announcement to the nation that he has appointed or reappointed officers into those positions.

“We therefore warn all the former Presidential aides of President Buhari, from the first term, to stay away from their former offices until and unless they are armed with fresh appointment letters or risk criminal prosecution, and trial for violation of the code of conduct bureau act.”