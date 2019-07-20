Cultists wear Obas regalia, Ondo monarchs allege

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

ONDO State Council of Obas has raised the alarm over the alleged use of regalia and other paraphernalia of office of monarchs by religious and cult leaders among others across the state.

While calling for the prosecution of those wrongly wearing the regalia and paraphernalia, the Obas described the development as not only criminal but unacceptable.

Rising from their monthly meeting in Akure, the state capital, the traditional rulers asked the state government and security agencies to bring culprits to book.

A statement signed by their Chairman, who is also the Olukare of lkare, Oba Akadiri Momoh, said the council had been inundated with reports of the criminal activity by non-traditional rulers across Ondo wearing the costumes.

“We received reports of the use of regalia and paraphernalia of office of Obas by some non-traditional rulers in Ondo State”, the statement said. “The paraphernalia of Obas in this regard include crowns, beaded staff, peculiar beads of Obas and other costumes.

“The reports revealed that the regalia of Obas are worn by some religious leaders, cult leaders, self styled traditional rulers and certain other individuals in the state.

“The council noted that the development is not only worrisome but a clear violation of the law of the state.

“lt is obnoxious and a desecration of the institution of Obas. lt is a criminal action which borders on impersonation”

Vanguard