CSR: Beltij constructs wall fence, donates food items to Police, Prison

By Moses Nosike

As part of its contribution to humanitarian intervention in support to providing adequate securities in Nigerian communities, Beltij Limited, a gold mining company has constructed a wall fence for Ilesha Police station in Osun State.

The company also donated about 300 bags of Rice to the Police division and Ilesha Prison in furtherance of its pledges to Corperate Social Responsibility (CSR) to Communities in Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer of Beltij, Mr. Tijani Remilekun Usman, said, “it was the company’s desire to help in uplifting the welfare of the security agencies in the nation”.

Usman reaffirmed that the need for urgent construction of the wall fence around the Police station came after the Offa Police Station robbery incident last year in Kwara State where Police men were killed and guns stolen.

He argued that the police force should stand out as one that will enjoy a lot of goodwill and support by both individuals and corporate organisations in the face of inadequate resources.

He maintained that the various CSR initiatives of organisations and community development associations will remain a great help to boost the welfare of security agencies in the country.

According to him, if you take a look at this to a large extent, this kind of donations and CSR initiatives of Beltij Limited, will make a big difference in providing the needed conducive environment for policemen within their base of operations.”

Usman stressed that in as much as the funding of the Nigeria Police in the country remains inadequate and inconsistent, the CSR initiatives of companies would continue to be important to assist the Federal Government in funding the securities.