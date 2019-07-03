C’River election tribunal orders defendants to produce all witnesses July 5

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—The absence of Senator Sandy Onor of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a principal witness in the petition Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba of All Progressives Congress, APC, brought against him, PDP and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, stalled proceedings at the Cross River State Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal (panel 1) led by Justice Vincent Agbata had resumed sitting about 9.30a.m., for the defendants, Senator Onor, PDP and INEC to open their defence after a four-day break but in less than an hour, proceedings were stalled as the lead counsel to Onor, Mr Paul Erokoro, SAN, requested for an adjournment till next week to enable his principal witness appear to testify.

Before then, Erokoro had called the Director General of Onor’s campaign, Mr Joe Obi Bisong, to the witness box for examination and cross examination.

While responding to questions during a brief cross examination by lead counsel to the petitioner (Ndoma-Egba), Chief Emeka Offodile, SAN, Bisong told the tribunal that he did not know why the petitioner filed the petition.

Accordingly, Offodile ended his cross examination as the principal and other witnesses of the defendants were absent and Justice Agbata was forced to adjourn the matter to July 5, for all the defendants to bring their witnesses to testify and thereafter, close their defence for addresses by counsel to the petitioner and defendants.

In the case between Mr. Victor Abang of APC against Mr Chris Agibe of PDP for Ikom\Boki Federal Constituency, the petitioner (Abang) through his counsel, Mr Tawo Tawo, SAN, also insisted that he was excluded from contesting the February 9 election based on the February 8 briefing by INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Mr. Frankland Briyai, which excluded all APC candidates from the election.

To buttress his case, the petitioner presented a witness, Mr. Sunny Udeh, a media practitioner and Blogger, who was subpoenaed by the tribunal to present documents and video clips related to the briefing that caused the exclusion of Abang from the election. The items were admitted by the tribunal.