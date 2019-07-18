CRISIS IN MAHIN: Ondo community flays planned imposition of monarch

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE— THE riverine community of Mahin in Ilaje Local council area of Ondo State, yesterday, accused the state government of plans to impose a new traditional ruler, the Amapetu of Mahin on the community.

The alleged exclusion of a royal lineage, the Osuma Royal House from the selection process of the new monarch, had triggered crisis in the community.

Amapetu stool became vacant following the death of the former monarch, Oba Lawrence Omowole, who died two years ago.

The stool has remained vacant following litigations and dispute over who occupies the throne.

The Head and Secretary of Osuma Royal House, Chiefs Thompson Adepiti and Idowu Olayemi Saanumi at a press conference said: “The crisis is brewing in the community over the plan by the State Government to foist Prince Olusegun Akinyomi on the town.

Speaking on behalf of the Royal lineage, Saanumi said they would resist any plan by the Local and State Governments to exclude them from the throne of their forefathers.

He said: “The former Amapetu of Mahin, Oba Omowole was from the Agoro Royal lineage and it is the turn of Osuma lineage to produce the next monarch of the town.

“We have two lineages in our Ruling House. The other side of the family produced the last Amapetu. It is now our turn to produce the next Amapetu of Mahin.

“We, the Osuma Royal linage, did not see the report of the Local Government. We, the Osuma, reject the nomination of Olusegun Akinyomi. We have submitted our protest to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“The Osuma lineage will never accept what the state government has done.”

Allegations misleading, — Govt

Reacting, the state Information Commissioner, Donald Ojogo said: “Such allegations are not just misleading but mischievous.

“Government has no business in who becomes a traditional ruler in any part of the state.

“There is a clear and unprecedented precedence that has been established by the Akeredolu led administration as regards chieftaincy matters because government is not oblivious of the intricacies involved.

“This Government does not, and will not impose any traditional ruler on any part of the State.”