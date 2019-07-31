Ebere Amaraizu, General Manager, Crime Busters FC of Enugu, says that his utmost dream is to qualify the police football team to the Nigeria National League (NNL) and Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The secretariat of Nationwide League One (NLO) has fixed the between Crime Busters and Akajiobi United of Owerri or Bussdor United of Imo in the one-legged promotional play-offs into the NNL cadre.

The game has been slated to take place at the main bowl of the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja in Kogi on Aug. 7.

Amaraizu told NAN on Wednesday in Enugu that no Nigeria Police football club had played in the NNL cadre in spite of huge exploits of the force in the growth and development of Nigeria football and sports industry.

“Nigeria Police Force has produced notable footballers in the country and has also doubled as Nigeria Challenge Cup Champions now known as Aiteo Cup competition and deserves to have a place in the NNL and even in the NPFL.

“Here in Crime Busters, we believe in hard work, discipline and the right mental attitude to put things right no matter the situation.

“So, to get Crime Busters into the NNL especially during the present leadership of the Force under Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, will be a dream come true.

“Because that is the team he (I-G) has always believed and supported even as Enugu State Commissioner of Police then.

“Our win in the upcoming one-legged promotional play-off will take Crime Busters to the NNL cadre and also be the first Nigeria Police football club to play in that cadre of the football league in the country,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that before now, Crime Busters had intensified its build-up with friendly matches ahead of the promotional play-offs with a view to keeping players in shape for the onslaught.

The general manager noted that the team had played Rangers International FC, Enugu last week in a friendly; where it humbled the NPFL side at the main bowl of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, by 2 goals to nothing.

“We have so far played other friendly games aimed at repositioning our tactical and technical dispositions under the guide of an ex-international and ex-Rangers player, Coach Edmund Ndukanma,’’ he said.

Crime Busters garnered a total of 14 points to qualify for the promotional play-offs to the NNL cadre.

The team won three home matches and one away match; as well as got two away game draws; thus, having an unbeaten run in the 2018/2019 NLO season. (NAN)

VANGUARD