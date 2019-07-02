COZA : What’s Busola’s motive for speaking out?, Oboli asks

COZA: ACTRESS and film director, Omoni Oboli, has set Twitter abuzz following her submission on the rape narrative by Busola Dakolo, celebrity photographer.

Last week Mrs Busola Dakolo, wife of inspiration singer Timi Dakolo, accused Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, of raping her when she was 17 years.

He stepped down on Monday but still insisted that he had never raped anyone before, ‘not even as an unbeliever’. The allegation had elicited reactions from Nigerians, including those in the presidency.

Oboli in her reaction to the alleged rape said despite her support for Busola, there were some inconsistencies in her claims which she believed was born out of ”truthfulness.”

While some users think she wrote the piece to show off her impressive vocabulary without making a valid point, others are highlighting the

“comprehension issues’ of her critics.

On her instagram page, Oboli wrote: “The Bible warns us to “be quick to hear, be slow to speak, and be slow to wrath, and going by my personal experience of seeing how quickly many took sides without first getting all the facts, weighing it against the character of all the parties involved, given our antecedents, and then drawing conclusions from evidence and an objective comparative analysis of the accounts, rather than from emotions, envy, the thrill of seeing strife, I have waited to digest the whole matter first.”

Continuing, the film maker said: “What’s her motive for speaking out? Was it just to spite the pastor in question? Was it to destroy his reputation, or gain some financial advantage? Was it to build followership through the scandal that would surely come, not knowing that the pendulum could swing in either direction, for or against her? What exactly would spur a wife of a reputable and beloved entertainer, a mother, a businesswoman, with a beautiful life, coveted by many, to come out to make this kind of accusation?

“Given her antecedent of being a calm, ‘dramaless’ queen (unless Timi says otherwise), with no history of seeking attention or being overly dramatic (at least not publicly), how did she get to this point of going public at such a time as this simply to make ‘spurious’ accusations against a ‘man of God’, as some have said in a bid to sound ‘objective’?

“I listened to the story, and because I know her husband and his personality, I restrained myself from trying to weigh in based on the emotions that came flooding in, but here’s the thing, there was some incoherency in some of the claims, not because I believe she lied about them, but in my opinion was born out of the truthfulness of the real account. Why do I say that? Because unless you planned your own rape, the accounts are expected to sound incredible and spurious, and I suspect that’s why we don’t have so many convictions in many rape cases. Is there a manual, or rapist playbook that’s being distributed to all would-be rape victims (aka all women, and some boys and men) that I missed that gives point by point descriptions?”