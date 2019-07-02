COZA : We will not shield Pastor who crosses the line – PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria(PFN) has warned Pentecostal Pastors who feel they can live carelessly and take undue advantage of their congregants saying that the PFN will not shield anyone who crosses the line.

The came following the rape allegation made against the embattled founder/senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Fatoyinbo had been the subject of discussion after Mrs Busola Dakolo, wife of inspiration singer Timi Dakolo, accused him of raping her when she was 17 years.

The PFN, President Dr. Felix Omobude in a statement on Tuesday, said “We strongly condemn this ignoble and bastardy conduct as alleged against Pastor Fatoyinbo.

‘Our prayers, thoughts and support are with all those who have fallen victim as have been reported.

‘PFN strongly believe in the pursuit of truth and will ensure that truth is unveiled in this whole matter and appropriate sanctions served.

‘The PFN hereby warns Pentecostal Pastors who feel they can live carelessly and take undue advantage of their congregants that PFN will not shield anyone who crosses the line.

‘The PFN calls on all concerned while expressing their views over this sad issue, to be peaceful and have some respect for the Kingdom.’