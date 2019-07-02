COZA Rape scandal: This is not the time to argue, lose souls – Frank Edwards

Nigerian gospel artiste Frank Edwards said that: ‘This is not the time to argue and lose souls, this is not the time to talk because everyone is talking. Pray’

Frank Edwards reacting to Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo alleged rape allegation by Mrs Busola Dakolo, wife of inspiration singer Timi Dakolo, accused him of raping her when she was 17 years posted the below

COZA: Any man of God who can’t control his libido shouldn’t go near pulpit —CAN

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, also called on the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the Senior Pastor of COZA Church, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

“He raped me – Busola. I didn’t rape her – Fatoyinbo.

Me: What is the Police waiting for to invite this alleged rapist for questioning?

“This may lead to a polygraph or lie detector, telling us who is telling the truth. @PoliceNG pick him up, same way you’ll pick up an accused poor man!

“What I don’t understand is why Nigerians are calling on the alleged rapist, Biodun Fatoyibo to step down as a Pastor.

“Pastors are above board & above suspicion. He was never a Pastor. What we should be doing, is calling on the @PoliceNG to invite him for questioning,” she said.

The pastor had earlier officially denied the rape allegations with corroboration of his wife, Modele and on Monday he decided to step aside from the pulpit of the church saying: “the past few days have been very sobering for me. I have taken time to pray and seek spiritual counsel from Christian leaders around the world who feel very concerned about the ongoing reports in the media.

COZA intensifies security checks on members, others

“I have solicited their advice on actions I should take that are honouring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work he has called me to do.

“Drawing from their counsel and that of the leadership of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly and owing to my love for God and the sacred nature of my calling, I have decided to take a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church.

“This step enables me to submit to the concerns of my spiritual methods ad they consider all the issues that have been raised against me. My confidence in the Lord remains unwavering.

“Though I do not understand what is happening, I trust the Lord to lead and guide me one step at a time.

BREAKING: COZA pastor, Fatoyinbo, takes leave of absence from pulpit

“Kindly pray for me and the congregation of COZA as we seek the face of God during these turbulent times,”