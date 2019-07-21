COZA: Police confirm inviting Busola, husband

*Reassures citizens of commitment to justice

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- THE Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that it actually invited celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo and her husband, Timi Dakolo, to appear before it in Abuja.

The police, in a statement, said the separate letters of invitation its operatives served on the duo yesterday, Saturday, were from it.

In the statement which was through the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the police explained that the “invitation is sequel to an on-going police investigation touching on the wider and highly publicized case involving Busola Dakolo, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and others.”

The statement read in full: “The Nigeria Police Force is confirming that its operatives today, 20th July 2019 served official Invitation letters on Busola and Timi Dakolo.

“It is important however to note that a police invitation letter is not synonymous with a warrant of arrest, and must not be construed to be one. Rather, it is a polite investigative tool used in eliciting information voluntarily from parties to aid police investigations.

“Members of the public should see it as a legitimate act in line with the constitutional mandate of the police, which among other things include the investigation of all complaints brought before it.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has appealed for calm, and is reassuring Nigerians that the Police Force under his watch will remain professional, impartial and unreservedly committed to the pursuit of justice in this case and all other cases before it.”

