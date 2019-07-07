By Sam Eyoboka & Olayinka Latona

Following the uproar over the activities of some young pastors, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), 77-year old Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, yesterday, sent a strong warning to young and upcoming ministers of God to be wary of what they do if they desired to stay in ministry and covered by the “harbinger of grace”..

Just before his main message at the monthly Holy Ghost service of the RCCG titled ‘Swimming in Glory 7: Born to be great’, Adeboye was compelled to warn young ministers to flee from every appearance of evil without making specific reference to any particular case.

One of the nation’s young ministers, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), has of late been in the eye of the storm on account of rape allegations.

“I don’t want to comment on some happenings. I’ve always told you when people say, why don’t you talk, I say I am under authority. The Redeemed Christian Church of God belongs to CAN and we belong to PFN. And in CAN, we have a president; in PFN, we have a president, whatever they say, that’s what I have said. That’s why I keep my mouth shut” Adeboye said.

“But I feel compelled to say some things; to those of us who are young and upcoming ministers of God, and everything I am going to say is from the Bible, so if you want to criticize what I have said, you have to criticize the Bible.

“It is written, there’s nothing hid that shall not come to the open (Mark 4:22.). It doesn’t matter how long, if you think you have done something and it’s covered, that it will never come to the open, then you can go and throw away your Bible because the One who said there’s nothing hid that will not come to the open is the Truth Himself Jesus Christ, the harbinger of grace. Because there are some of us who think that somebody like me, they say we are old fashioned. I agree I am old fashioned. I’m old fashioned because Jesus is old fashioned. He’s the same yesterday, today and forever. He hasn’t changed. God the father is old fashioned, the same dress which He has been wearing before the foundation of the earth is what He’s still wearing today. God is not fashionable. He only wears light. There’s nothing hid that will not be made manifest”.