COZA: Lauretta Onochie charges police to investigate Biodun Fatoyinbo

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has charged the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the Senior Pastor of COZA Church, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

This comes after Busola Dakolo, photographer and wife of singer, Timi Dakolo accused Fatoyinbo of allegedly raping her as a teenager.

Onochie commented on the issues through her twitter account @laurestar while the peaceful protests urging Fatoyinbo to stop down held in Lagos and Abuja.

Onochie said, “He raped me – Busola.I didn’t rape her – Fatoyinbo. Me: What is the Police waiting to invite this alleged rapist for questioning?

“This may lead to a polygraph or lie detector, telling us who is telling the truth. @PoliceNG pick him up, same way you’ll pick up an accused poor man!

“What I don’t understand is why Nigerians are calling on the alleged rapist, Biodun Fatoyibo to step down as a Pastor.

“Pastors are above board & above suspicion. He was never a Pastor. What we should be doing, is calling on the @PoliceNG to invite him for questioning,” she said.

Amidst the trending issue and callouts, Fatoyinbo cancelled the upcoming events at the church and fixed a week-long prayer meeting instead.

The pastor had earlier officially denied the rape allegations with corroboration of his wife, Modele. Meanwhile, the tag #PastorStepDown continues to trend on Twitter