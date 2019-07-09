Court slams man in prison for raping daughter

Rotimi Ojomoyela

A High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has ordered the detention of a middle-aged man, Basiru Adeyanju, in prison custody for allegedly raping his 17- year old daughter.

Adeyanju, who lives at 30, Irona Quarters, Ado Ekiti, the state capital, allegedly forcefully had the carnal knowledge of his daughter on September 10, 2017.

Adeyanju was slammed with a two-count charge bordering on rape and attempted rape, which was contrary to section 358 of the criminal code law, cap c16, Law of Ekiti state, 2012.

The accused person, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

At the trial on Monday, the Ekiti State Attorney General, Olawale Fapohunda, led the legal team for the ministry of Justice, while Adeyinka Opaleke appeared for the defendant

Having called a witness at the initial stage, Fapohunda prayed the court for relief to call two other witnesses, which was granted.

During cross-examination, a witness, Chief Kola Jegede, who is a herbalist was asked to recount his contact with the accused.

Jegede admitted that he knew Adeyanju a few years ago when he came to his house at Falegan in the company of his brother for prayer.

According to Jegede, it was the following year that police brought Basiru Adeyanju and others to his house that Basiru told them (police) that what he took after raping his daughter was brought to him for ritual.

Fapohunda also called a medical practitioner, Dr Olasende Temitope, who testified that the victim was truly raped.

The medical doctor informed the court that the victim was brought to him after defilement on the 11th of September, 2017 and the medical history and investigation on her showed that she had been with her father since two years after her parents got separated.

Dr Temitope further told the court that the medical report revealed the outer vagina was bruised, but she was HIV negative.

At this point, the Attorney General tendered a copy of the medical report on the victim, which was marked exhibit F.

Based on the observation made by the lawyer to the defendant that the victim.was reported having been taken to hospital on September 11, 2017, and to the medical report was signed on January 28, 2019, Dr Temitope quickly informed the court that medical report was fondly issued based on request.

Having listened to the argument of the parties, the Presiding Judge, Justice M.O. Abodunde.

The case was adjourned to October 2, 2019, for further hearing.

Vanguard