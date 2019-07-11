Court remands man in prison over alleged murder of Barr. Nzongwu

ENUGU – CHIEF magistrate of Enugu magisterial district, Magr. Dennis Ekoh has remanded Prince Afam Ude in prison custody for alleged murder of late Barr. Ejimofor Ozongwu.

The suspect who was arraigned by the Nigerian Police was charged for conspiracy of felony and Murder of Barr. Ozongwu who was murdered in a cold blood at his farmland in December 23rd, 2015.

It was gathered that the suspect Prince Ude, son of the Traditional Ruler of Okwojo-Ngwo Asaa Autonomous Community, Rt. Col. C. C. Ude, was said to have been on the run with other members of the community since December 2015 after their gruesome murder of Late Ozongwu who was the Secretary for the creation of Adada State.

However luck ran out of suspect on Tuesday when a crack team of policemen that have been trailing him since 2015 arrested him in his hideout in Abuja.

He was subsequently arraigned before Chief Magistrate D. K. Eko of the Enugu Magistrate Court on two count-charge bordering on conspiracy and murder.

When the charge No. CME/451c/2019 was read, the accused person did not take plea as the Magistrate declined jurisdiction to try the matter and ordered the transfer of the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for his advice.

The Magistrate Barr. Ekoh rejected the prayers of defence counsel. C.I Enechere who prayed for court to stand out the case to allow him go through the case file to know if the defendant is entitled to the offences charged before him.

The Magistrate consequently remanded Prince Ude in Enugu Maximum Prison and adjourned the case to July 23, 2019 for report.

The charge reads: “that you Prince Afam Ude ‘m’, 10 others standing Criminal trial in charge No. E/56c/2016 and others now at large on December 23, 2015 at about 15:55 hours at Okwojo Village Ngwo, Enugu in Udi Magistraterial District holden in Enugu did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: murder and thereby committed an offense punishable under section 494 of the criminal code Cap 30 Vol. II Laws of Enugu State Nigeria 2004.

“That you Prince Afam Ude ‘m’, 10 others standing Criminal trial in charge No. E/56c/2016 and others now at large on December 23, 2015 at about 15:55 hours at Okwojo Village Ngwo, Enugu in Udi Magistraterial District holden in Enugu did unlawfully kill one Barr. (Engr) Ejimofor Theophilous Ozongwu ‘m’ and thereby committed an offense punishable under section 274 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 30 Vol. II Laws of Enugu State Nigeria 2004”.

The younger brother of the deceased, Chief Eric Ozongwu, who spoke to Vanguard shortly after the court rose, expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Police Force especially the Enugu unit of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) for their relentless effort since 2015 to arrest Prince Ude after three years and seven months after his brother was gruesomely murdered.

He said the arrest of Prince Ude has brought the number of persons police had arrested in connection of the killing of his brother to 10 while four others have fled outside the country with the help of Prince Ude.

According to him “we confirmed that two persons ran to South Africa, one ran to Ghana while another one ran to China