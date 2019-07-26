Court remands applicant for allegedly defiling 8-year-old girl

An Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, on Friday, ordered that a 24-year-old applicant, Lateef Ola-Osebikan, who allegedly defiled an eight-year-old girl, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate F.A. Azeez, who did not take the plea of Ola-Osebikan, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send it to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, for advice.

Azeez adjourned the case until Aug. 29 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. John Iberedem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 19 at No. 16 Owolabi St., Oreta, Igbogbo, Ikorodu.

Iberedem said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

Vanguard