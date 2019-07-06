Court orders interim forfeiture of Diezani’s $40m jewellery, Gold iphone

By Soni Daniel

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, yesterday, ordered the interim forfeiture of some pieces of jewellery and a customized gold iphone, all valued at $40million belonging to Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources.

Justice Oweibo gave the order, following an ex-parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Alison-Madueke is the only defendant in the application filed by the EFCC pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related Offences Act No. 14, 2006.

The applicant, through its lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, stated in the application that the items were found and recovered from the premises of the respondent, Alison-Madueke.

The EFCC further stated that it reasonably suspected that the items were acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities.

In granting the order, Justice Oweibo directed the applicant, EFCC, to publish the interim forfeiture order in any national newspaper within 14 days for the respondent or anyone interested in the items to show cause why they should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The items are: Bangles ( 419); rings (315); earrings (304); necklace (267); wristwatches (189); necklace and earrings (174); bracelet (78); brooch (77); pendants( 74); necklace(48); necklace, bracelet, earring and ring (44); necklace, earrings and rings (32); pendants and earrings (30) and necklace and bracelet (18).

Others are: Earrings and rings (15); earrings, rings and bracelet (12); cufflinks (11); pendants, earrings and rings (6); single earrings (5); bracelets and earrings (5); necklace and single earrings (3); necklace and rings(3); travel clocks(3); brooch and cuff-links (3); pendants and rings (2); bracelets, earrings and ring (1); bangle and earring (1); necklace, ring and bracelet (1); bangle, ring and brooch(1); necklace, earring and two bracelets( 4); bangle and ring (1); brooch and earring (1) necklace and two pairs of earrings (3) and customized Gold iphone(1).