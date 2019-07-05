Breaking News
Breaking: Court orders FG to seize $40m worth of jewellery belonging to Diezani

On 12:23 pm

By Anthony Ogbonna

Court orders FG to seize $40m worth of jewellery belonging to Diezani : The Justice Nicholas Oweibo-led Federal High Court in Lagos has, Friday, ordered the interim forfeiture of $40m worth of jewellery belonging to Diezani Allison Madueke  the ex- Minister of Petroleum, , to the federal government.

Diezani
Diezani Alison-Madueke

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had, through its prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, filed an exparte application to which the court granted.

The EFCC had made the discovery of the said jewelries which it said were very expensive and comprised of wristwatches, necklaces, bracelets, bangles, earrings.

Below are lists of the forfeited jewelries:

