By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

THE joy of sacked 33 local government chairmen and 35 local council development areas in Oyo State was short-lived as an Oyo State High Court Tuesday ordered stay of execution of the May 6 ruling which asked the state government not to dissolve the local government executives.

The ruling was delivered by Justice Aderonke Aderemi.

Following the dissolution of council executives, the aggrieved council chairmen put in place by the ousted All Progressives Congress in the state had approached the court to seek redress.

The court granted them their prayers but the new PDP led government in the state had contested the decision of the court by applying for stay of execution through their counsel, Mr Adeniyi Farinto.

Farinto, who described a letter by the defendants’ counsel, Mr Kunle Sobaloju as a ploy to delay his application prayed the not grant the application for adjournment.

Though the respondents’ counsel told the court that it was his busy schedule at the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal that prompted him to seek an adjournment, his excuse was not granted by the court, the judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola pointed out that said the application seeking adjournment by Sobaloju was a tactics to frustrate the hearing of the application.

According to the judge, the time allowed for the respondents’ counsel to respond was not utilised and that the court was satisfied with the submission of the applicant praying for the stay of execution of the judgment delivered on May 6.

Mr Abass Alesinloye, Chairman of the dissolved Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), said the ruling was part of technicality in Nigeria law.

