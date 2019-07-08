Court gives ex-Bank Director’s son 30 days to vacate bank’s property

An Abuja High Court has given the son of a former Executive Director with ASO Savings and Loans Plc, Maimuna Aliyu Sanda, Aliyu Sanda 30 days to vacate a property belonging to the bank on the ground that he had refused to pay for the said property.

The order was a sequel to suit filed by Nature Assets Limited, a Company being promoted by Aliyu Sanda.

The plaintiff had brought the action claiming that by virtue of a Deed of Assignment executed in its favour by the Mortgage Bank, it has become entitled to the ownership of a duplex situated at House A6, ASO Grove Estate, Plot 3111 Cadastral Zone F04, Mpape, Abuja.

It, however, prayed the Court to restrain the bank from evicting it from the Property based on the foregoing.

The Mortgage Bank, on its part, contended that although the Property was offered to the Plaintiff through his mother, Maimuna Aliyu and the Plaintiff has been in possession thereof in view of the influence of Maimuna Aliyu, no form of payment whatsoever has been made for same Property.

Delivering ruling, the trial judge, Justice V. Venda held that despite the fact that an offer was made to the Plaintiff for the Property and a Deed of Assignment issued in contemplation of payments, the Plaintiff has not made any payment whatsoever for the Property.

He, however, ordered the plaintiff to effect a purchase payment of N200 Million for the Property within 30 days.

The court restrained the Bank from forcefully evicting the plaintiff from the Property.

The court further ordered the Plaintiff to pay The Mortgage Bank an additional sum of N5 Million being the cost of the suit.

“The court had nevertheless ordered the Plaintiff to pay for the same property within 30 days as stated in Para (b) above.

“The Bank is reviewing the Court Judgment with its Solicitors and would shortly take appropriate decisions in due course.

It will be recalled that only recently a Federal High Court in Maitama, Abuja dismissed a no case submission made by Maryam Sanda, Maimunat’sdaughter accused of killing her husband, BilyaminBello and ordered her to enter her defense.

The case, has, however, continued to suffer a setback as the trial judge, Justice Halilu Yusuf, has since May 2019, been involved in election tribunal assignment in Ogun State.

Vanguard