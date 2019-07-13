Cossy Ojiakor brandishes HIV test report to show her status

By Ayo Onikoyi

In much the same way Archimedes shouted ‘Eureka’ ‘Eureka ‘Eureka’ when he discovered the principle of floatation, Nollywood star and singer, Cossy Ojiakor has gone to town in sheer hysteria to brandish her HIV test report on Instagram.

The test result which is shown to have been from Lagos State General Hospital confirms the Nutty Queen to be negative of the dreaded HIV virus.

“Lagos State General Hospital HIV test result as of today 12/07/19 Cossy Ojiakor is HIV -ve . When people carry rumours about you God affilict them with their own. Please tag @halimabubakar I dare her to go to a General Hospital and do hers, it is free. And this cat story is taking a bad twist the cat is dead and so shall be the plans of my enemies. I know all of them by name….because I am too blessed to be stressed . Imagine, just me – cat , fish. Now, I have to do surgery in my leg. Wicked useless people , as per the age …I can’t walk so my girly @iamtatariche wrote 30… I corrected that already in my other forms ,” she writes on her Instagram page.

Recall that Potpourri had reported some weeks ago that all is not well between Cossy and her old friend, Halima Abubakar, who she labeled a rat for being behind her dog sex story. It appears the cold war is still on as this test shows it was a response to an allegation, probably made by Halima Abubakar or some cronies of hers.