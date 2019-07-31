By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA— The first Military Governor of Plateau State and a leader of the defunct National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (retd), yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to urgently convene a national dialogue to avoid the nation degenerating into another civil war.

Suleiman, who spoke in Abuja, warned that similar trends that led to the 1967 civil war were currently manifesting across the country.

The occasion was the formal presentation of Dan Suleiman and Baba Ochai Leadership Foundation, and the launch of two books: “My Testimony: The Hand of God in My Life,” an autobiography of Suleiman, and “The Amazing Grace and Awesome Mercy of God,” an account of Elder Baba Ochai’s life written by himself, both are distinguished statesmen and joint proponents of the foundation.

This came as the Chief of Air Staff, CAS, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, and presidential candidate of Peoples Trust, PT, in the just-concluded general election, Chief Gbenga Hasshm, showered encomium on Suleiman, who also used the occasion to celebrate his 77th birthday.

Suleiman, who warned that Nigeria could not afford another civil war, said: “The civil war that took place in 1966 came about because of the misunderstanding that took place, which today has become prevalence.

“So, a repeat of 1966 should not be allowed because that led to the first civil war and similar trends are rearing their ugly heads, which should be nip in the bud to avoid another catastrophe.

“The way forward as people have said is dialogue. Let the government assemble people of goodwill to sit together. Nothing is beyond us as a people. If we put our heads together and talk, and bring about all the stakeholders in Nigeria, we will find a way forward.

Speaking, Hasshim, described Suleiman as a fighter for democracy.

He said: “We gathered here today to honour a fighter for democracy, who put his life on the line in the most difficult period in the life of this country, during military dictatorship, as one of the leaders of NADECO.”

Earlier, Chief of Air Staff said Suleiman was one of the most active military officers in those days of his service.

Noting that it was his agile nature that inspired him to join the Air Force, Abubakar said: “I am very highly honoured, I am highly privileged to be here and I am thankful to Almighty God, for giving us the opportunity to see a day like this.”

VANGUARD