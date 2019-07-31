Continue to defend Christians, Baptist Church tells CAN president

By Jimitota Onoyume

NIGERIAN Baptist Convention has called on the President Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev Samson Ayokunle to continue to speak up in defence of Christians in the country, adding that they were impressed with his performance so far.

A statement in Warri, Delta State, by Rev Gwana Dogara and Dr John Ottuh for Pastors Representative Council of the Nigerian Baptist Convention also congratulated the CAN President on his re-election.

They said, “We salute your courage in standing out to speak for Christians in Nigeria. We pass a vote of confidence in you for your outstanding performances. We wish to also encourage you to continue with the good work in this second term. Please continue to speak the truth to the government as you have always done. We pray God almighty to strengthen you for the task ahead.

“The Pastors Representative Council of the Nigerian Baptist Convention and the entire pastors of the Nigerian Baptist Convention felicitate with you on your re-election as President of CAN. It is a well-deserved one.”

