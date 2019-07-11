A group of protesters on Thursday stormed the Eagle Square, Abuja throwing the area into confusion with fear-stricken workers scampering in various directions.

The situation obstructed traffic flow with motorists forced to either standstill or run into each other.

The protesters blocked all major routes leading into the National Assembly, with the confusion getting even worse when security threw tear gas canisters in a bid to disperse the protesters

.

The cause of the protest is still uncertain, but a Police source said that the protesters were members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Recall that members of the group stormed the National Assembly Complex, Abuja on Monday, with some of them scaling its fence to force their ways in.

Reports had indicated that the protesters disarmed some Police personnel stationed at the gate of the complex, injuring some of them in the process.

A Police source has also confirmed that 40 members of the group were arrested after the Monday clash with security personnel, with some of them set to be arraigned.