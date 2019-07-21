Company to develop $25 Million industrial park in Kaduna

Ben Agande, Kaduna.

An indigenous Nigerian Company, Tamaidukka Group, known as TMDK, with interest in Real Estate development, oil and gas is to develop an agro-based industrial park that will use soya beans and cotton seeds to produce vegetable oils for domestic and industrial use with much focus on export.

Speaking at the formal.hand over of the site for the park in Kaduna, Chairman of the company, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman Leda, said the processing plant upon completion, will have a daily processing capacity of 500 tonnes of both soya beans and cotton seeds while also producing 280 tonnes of animal feed.

According to him, the company’s plan is to create indigenous jobs by sourcing raw materials from local farmers within Kaduna and surrounding states.

“This move alone will create up to 500 jobs directly and another five hundred indirectly, and will guarantee a reliable market to at least one hundred thousand farmers in the state and neighbouring states,” he said

Alhaji Leda said the choice of Kaduna was informed by the ease of doing business regime created in the state by the governor Nasir El Rufai which he said has made the state an investor’s haven.

The Industrial park is to be located Sobawa layout Rigachikum, Igabi Local Government, Kaduna State is expected to fully commence operation by January 2019, the Kaduna State Government through its Investment and Promotions Agency, KADIPA, the state’s Urban Planning Development Agency KASUPDA and Environmental Protection Agency (KEPA) have given all required approvals for the project.

The site measuring about 100,000 Square Meters was successfully handed over to the company (TMDK Industries) on Friday, 12th June 2019 as the company has already started deploying workers on-site earnestly for the implementation of the project.

