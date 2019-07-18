Community protests, urges govt to help recover farmlands

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Protesters from Ovre- Eku community in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, have stormed, Government House, Annex, Warri, demanding that the government should prevail on Presco company to leave their farm lands.

The protesters who were mainly women and elderly men, alleged that they no longer have farm lands, adding that efforts made for the company to vacate their lands were met with resistance.

Chief Priest of the community, Augustine Orie said, most parents were having difficulties to sustain their homes since their farmlands had been taken over.

“We thank our listening Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. We are here to beg him to intervene and recover our lands that had been taken over by the company, as we have nowhere to farm. They should leave our land for us, so that we can grow food to sustain ourselves,” he said.

Chief Felix Okotie and Mr James Abiriye, part of the protesters, also alleged that there had been several attempt to divide the community against itself, adding that even a little child of about 20 months was allegedly crushed to death during one of the invasions of the community.

The protesters sang solidarity songs and carried placards some of which read, “Presco is destroying our community roads with their big trucks,” “Delta State Government stop Pressco, “This is another RUGA,” among others.

Director, Governor’s Office, Annex, Warri, Sunday Okujere who addressed the protesters told them that their demands would be sent to the appropriate government quarter for attention, thanking them for being peaceful, adding that they should remain law abiding.

Vanguard