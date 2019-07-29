College of Education gets N621.9m from TetFund

Dr Langa Bagunji, Provost, College of Education Billiri in Gombe State, said the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TetFund ) has approved N621.9 million for infrastructure development in the college.

Bagunji told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Billiri on Monday that N461.9 million of the amount was from the 2019 intervention fund while N160 million was from zonal intervention fund.

He said that the college would soon access the money, which would be used to construct twin lecture theaters, office accommodation for staff and development of school library among others.

The provost said the college, established five years ago, has had all its 19 programmes fully accredited by the National Commission for Colleges of Education.

READ ALSO:

Bagunji however noted that the College required funds for perimeter fencing to enhance security and for the construction of students hostels.

“The immediate past administration gave a contract for fencing and construction of male and female hostels but along the line the contract was suspended. and it is indeed a big challenge.

“Enrollment in the school continue to drop because of lack of hostel accommodation.

“Students need to stay in the campus to patronise the library anytime, and also their security is guaranteed while on campus,” he said.

According to him, at the moment, the school has rented an accommodation in Billiri which was allocated to the students free of charge.

Bagunji disclosed that he had reached out to the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management (New-map) to help address erosion problems in the college.(NAN)

VANGUARD