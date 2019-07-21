Breaking News
Collapsed Building: Omo-Agege commiserates with Delta Govt. over death of 4

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege has commiserated with the government and people of Delta over a recent building collapse which claimed four lives.

Omo-Agege disclosed this in a statement issued by his media office in Abuja on Sunday.

A three-storey building nearing completion collapsed in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government of the state, during a heavy downpour on Saturday.

Omo-Agege prayed that God received the souls of those who perished in the incident and wished the injured quick recovery.

He also prayed that never again would such a disaster visit any family in Delta, which is his home state.

