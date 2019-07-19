Clergy urges FG to proscribe groups carrying arms

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – BISHOP of Anglican Communion (Church of Nigeria), Enugu North, Rev. Sosthenes Eze, yesterday charged federal government to proscribe all groups carrying arms in Nigeria except the national defense groups.

Most Rev. Eze made the call while delivering his presidential address/ Bishop’s Charge at the first session of the 4th Synod at St. Stephen’s Church, Udi-Siding, Enugu.

Speaking on the theme: “father leadership biblical model for contemporary leadership”, the cleric urged federal government to without delay declared state of emergency on the economy, educational and security of the nation.

“All preferential treatment for any section of the country should be stopped immediately. All arms carrying groups in the nation, except the national defense groups should be declared terrorist organization and banned, as rated by the international community. It’s only the mercy of God that had kept the country from rupture”, He said.

Expressing concern over the suspended RUGA settlement, he charged all the states in Igbo land to go back to rearing of “our native cows and create more of our own agricultural farm settlements to serve our state instead of allowing the federal government to come in through the back door to settle this third most terrorist group as ranked globally.

“It will be dangerous both for the present and future generations. The deceit on suspension of RUGA settlement project is not acceptable. It should be abrogated completely if we love our nation”, he warned.

Rev. Eze who said that Nigerian nationhood is indeed at a crossroad with numerous and complex challenges, regretted that the church who should be the salt and light of the nation is at deep decay in her life.

“There is no difference between the church and nation. The way and manner she discharges or carries out her affairs is not commendable at all”, Eze disclosed.

Vanguard