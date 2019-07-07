Claim and injury compensation for semi truck accidents

The number of semi truck accidents all over the United States has been increasing alarmingly over the last few years. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, over 119,000 tractor-trailer accidents take place every year, resulting in the loss of more than four thousand lives.

An accident with an 18-wheeler can be an extremely agonizing experience. These accidents often leave the victims with serious injuries that have a life changing impact on their lives. It is extremely important for all such victims to understand the process of personal injury claim so that they can receive maximum compensation.

Things to do after a Semi Truck Accident:

If your vehicle is hit by a big rig, call 911 immediately and seek help. Inform the dispatcher about the accident location, the nature of your injury, and whether anyone else has been injured in the accident. The dispatcher may also ask you if there are hazards such as downed power lines or leaking fuel in the accident scene. Please inform if you feel that the truck involved in the accident is carrying a dangerous load.

Once the police and medical responders arrive, do not refuse medical attention at the accident spot. Please remember that it is possible to have potentially life-threatening injuries that may not be apparent immediately. Refusing medical treatment also provides an opportunity for the insurance company to claim that your injuries were not serious enough.

The next important task for you is to collect detailed information about the trucker, including

The license number of the semi truck

Insurance information of the driver

The name, addresses, and contact details of the truck owner, if the driver is not the owner.

The company that hired the truck or owns it.

Detailed information on the cargo being transported by the truck.

In order to help your claim for injury, try to gather as much evidence as you can from the accident site.

If possible, take photographs of the accident scene, including the involved truck and car, road conditions, skid marks, damages caused by the accident, and witnesses.

Statements from witnesses are invaluable for you. If there is a cooperative witness, take a statement describing what they saw in the accident spot.

Try to find out red-light and security cameras in the vicinity of the accident spot. If the owners are not ready to share the footage, your attorney can get it through discovery process.

Who Pays for the Injuries?

The weight of semi trucks generally ranges between 16,000 and 20,000 pounds. It has been observed that stopping these vehicles require three times longer compared to a passenger car. Moreover, compared to other vehicles, accidents involving these big trucks are five times more likely to result in death and serious injuries.

In American roads, all drivers have a duty of care that includes

Following the traffic rules

Application of all reasonable means essential to avoid accidents.

Keeping a proper lookout

If an accident is caused by a negligent driver and this accident is the sole reason behind the injuries sustained by the victim, the liable for the damages lies with the trucker. In addition to the driver, there can be other liability coverage sources such as the truck owner, client or employer of the driver, manufacturer of defective parts, and any third-party responsible for the cargo.

What needs to be proved?

In order to prove negligence, the victim will have to uncover crucial information related to the truck driver and his or her regulatory compliance, including

Whether the CDL license of the driver was or suspended or active

If the driver has any past criminal record

The number of traffic tickets received by the driver prior to the accident

The financial background of the driver, including outstanding judgments and debts

The number of past accidents the driver has been involved in

Whether the cargo load was in compliance with the legal limit

If there was any deviation from the intended destination and route

If the driver was working beyond the number of hours legally allotted

Whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs