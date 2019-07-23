CJN tasks govs to accord judicial officers respect

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—THE Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed, yesterday, charged the executive arm of government to accord the judiciary its respect in all ramifications to carry out its constitutional duties without fear or favour.

Justice Mohammed gave the charge in his address during the first annual inaugural lecture of late Justice Pius Olayiwola Aderemi, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Late Justice Aderemi, who died last year, aged 79, was honoured with the inaugural lecture to mark his posthumous 80th birthday.

Speaking on the lecture, titled: Governance and Good Governance: The Role of the Government, Mohammed said judicial officers must adequately be taken care of as provided for in the constitution.

The CJN, represented by Justice Olu Ariwoola of the Supreme Court, said: “The executive arm, which is the centre of government of any administration, must not deny the judiciary of its entitlements.

“The judiciary must be well taken care of. The executive must take care of their needs, from the most senior judge to the least judicial officer, their welfare in terms of salaries and other entitlements must be made available as the constitution has made provision for such needs.

“Not only that, their independence from the influence and manipulations of the executive must be guaranteed. It is when this is done; and justice is accorded to them in this regard that justice can be dispensed.”

On the late Justice Aderemi, the CJN described him as “a man who was humble to a fault and an incorruptible judge.”

In his remarks, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, represented by his deputy, Engr Rauf Olaniyan, assured that the government was prepared to work assiduously for the progress of the state and the benefits of the residents.

He said: “This government is prepared to do all its best to make remarkable progress in the state and make life better for our people.

And we shall not compromise on the independence of the judiciary; it will be well recognized.”

Vanguard