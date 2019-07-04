CITN gets female as the 14th president

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN has appointed Dame. Gladys Simplice, as its 14th president for a period of two years.

CITN Head, Corporate Services, Mrs. Afolake Oso, in a statement said that Ms. Simplice, an Accountant by profession, took over from Chief Cyril Ikemefuna Ede, the immediate past president, following the successful conduct of the 27thAnnual General Meeting of the Institute on Thursday, June 14.

Oso noted that “ Dame Simplice FCTI, KJW has been unanimously elected the 14th President of the Institute at an Extra-Ordinary Council Meeting held at the Secretariat of the Institute. She played a strong supportive role in the development of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria since 1982 and she has not looked back in terms of her total commitment to the Institute till date. She has successfully headed several Committees of Council and was until her election, the Chairman Finance, and General Purposes Committee.

“Other elected officers of Council included: Mr. Adesina Adedayo – Vice President, Samuel Olushola Agbeluyi, FCTI – Deputy Vice President and Mr. Innocent Ohagwa, FCTI was elected as the Honorary Treasurer,” she explained.