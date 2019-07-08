CIC commences construction of N350m Multi-Sport complex in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – COLLEGE of Immaculate Conception, CIC, Enugu in collaboration with it’s global Alumni association on Monday officially held ground breaking ceremony of N350 million multi-purpose sports complex.

It was gathered that the association was determined to harnessing national values to revive the culture of competitive sports in Enugu State

The project which covers indoor and outdoor pavilions with world class sports facilities as well as external works is expected to be completed in 2021.

Speaking at the event, an old boy of the CIC, Engineer Patrick Chukwuemeka Ngene, said the Olympic-style multi-purpose sports complex is to rekindle sporting activities in the Coal City State, stressing that they are also embarking on other projects such as hostel building, classroom renovation, access to portable water.

Ngene further said, “the aim of the complex is, among others, to take the inspiration of our past sports heroes and turn into something that touches every child in our school. Too many young people want to take part in competitions and simply don’t get the chance. Even more disappointing is what happens when young people leave school. Sports participation drops off sharply”

According to him, “Researchers have increasingly shown a clear link between the quality of the physical environment of schools and academic performance. The quality of the school environment shapes attitudes of students, teachers and staff. Attitudes affect teaching and learning behaviour while behaviour affects performance. Consequently, education performance determines future outcomes of students and society”

He noted that from review of restoration of failing schools in some cities in United States of America (USA) had proven that transformation of the school environment from a state of hopeless deterioration to a healthy condition changed the attitudes of the students, teachers, and parents and positively energized them for effective teaching and learning.

In his speech, the Principal of the College, Reverend Father, Hilary Mgbodile, noted, “the idea of multi-sports complex in an institution like CIC leaves much to be desired. Through this project, you would have given to CIC all it needs to be the 1st in sports and aesthetics”

“We shall not stop thanking God for having you as our inspiration, and partners on the wheel of progress. CIC is gradually becoming the dream of every parent in Enugu and environs”, he added.

It could be recalled that prominent indigenes of the state including ex-governors Christian Chukwuma Onoh, Chimaroke Nnamani, Sullivan Chime and former Minister for Information, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, were products of CIC, Enugu.