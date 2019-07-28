By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Christian Women of the Gospel Faith Mission (GOFAMINT), Adebayo District, Ekiti State have identified prayer as the best solution to the security challenges confronting Nigeria in recent times.

The District leader, Dr Cecilia Adebayo, appealed to Nigerians to seek God’s intervention for solution to the prevailing banditry, killings and kidnapping.

Adebayo spoke in Ado Ekiti on Sunday at a three day 9th annual women conference organised by the GOFAMINT, Adebayo District with the theme: “They That Know Their God”.

The wife of the district head, lamented the prevailing banditry, killing and other manifestation of criminalities was hampering socio-economic development of the country, stressing that national peace and unity are preconditions for any ideal society to witness meaningful and sustainable growth and development.

She said that it was time Nigerians took responsibility of proffering solutions to the nation’s numerous challenges through prayers for spiritual intervention.

“Nigeria’s situation is getting worse and insecurity is a major problem confronting us.

“I think we need to remain steadfast and to join hands together in prayer to restore peace and tranquility.

“Prayers should be intensified by all Nigerians, irrespective of religious, political or ethnic differences.

“Because security is not in ammunition but on the protectionn of God. And I strongly believe Nigeria will overcome the present situation with God’s intervention.

The women leader said that the conference was to sensitise women to the need to be steadfast in Christ at such precarious situation and contribute their best to solving the country’s problems.

Adebayo said: “In the course of this conference, knowledge has been imparted on the people; when the people apply it, it will make a significant difference in their lives and that of the country.”

She, however, called on the Federal Government to take proactive steps to stem the tide criminalities, stressing the need for the deploymentm intelligence technology such as drone to comb their hideouts.

The chairman of the women conference,planning committee,Sister Oluwafemi Victoria enjoined women as home builders to be steadfast in prayers.

Earlier, the guest lecturer, Deaconess Titilayo Ojo said Nigeria is facing the challenges because the people are not steadfast in God.

Ojo noted that except Nigerians have uncompromising faith in God, the country will continue to wander in the wilderness of difficulties.

“Our trust should be in God. He is the Almighty. If we can surrender our lives to him He will give us power to do exploit spiritually.

“We need to breakthrough in our spiritual life. If people can pray fervently and read the words of God they will be champion in doing exploit.

“Those who know their God shall be strong and do mighty works. And those who know His name will put their trust in him and by that thrust will do great things, ” she said.

Ojo enjoined Nigerians to pray for peace, progress and political stability of the country, urging them to assist the security operatives with intelligence reports that could lead to the arrest of criminals.

Vanguard