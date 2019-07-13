Chris Wulff-Caesar emerges Marketing Personality of the Year

Chris Wulff-Caesar, Marketing Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO was accorded with the Marketing Personality of the Year award during the recently held Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Awards of Excellence 2019.

The award was presented at an exquisite Gala Night organized by premier marketing industry magazine, Marketing Edge, to hallmark the 2019 edition of its annual 2-in-1 event; National Marketing Stakeholders Summit and Awards, which both held at Balmoral Event Centre, Oregun, Lagos.

Wulff-Caesar, having received the award, joined the class of professionals whom the publisher/CEO of Marketing Edge and chief organizer of the event, Mr John Ajayi, described as deserving; for their fervent contribution to the marketing practice and visionary leadership across various sectors.

This recognition was made barely a fortnight after Wulff-Caesar was named in the league of jurors for the 2019 Cristal Award, held in Marrakech, Morocco – June 2019.

As the publisher further mentioned, the awards are essentially aimed at appreciating, celebrating and rewarding excellence among personalities and brands – across Nigeria’s integrated marketing communication industry.

Also, at the occasion, leading dairy brands Peak and Three Crowns were recognized across several categories. “Outstanding Dairy Brand of The Year” award went to Three Crowns Milk while “Dairy Leadership Brand of The Year” award was won by Peak milk. The Outstanding Print Advert of The Year went to Peak Milk’s “Let Them Reach Their Peak” advertorial.

As the Marketing Director for FrieslandCampina WAMCO, he has brought his expertise, and exposure to bear on not just the iconic brands Peak and Three Crowns butadvancing the dairy giant’s position as leader in its business category.

Prior to his appointment current position at FrieslandCampina WAMCO in April 2018, Chris was Marketing Director West Africa (Ghana & Nigeria) at ABInBev and a member of the board of Accra Brewery Ltd in Ghana.

Appreciating his award as foremost marketing personality and those accorded the brands he superintends, Wulff-Caesar said it is an honour to be lauded at a very competitive space; more so, the recognition for the brands, Peak and Three Crowns perfectly demonstrates their leading position in the market and how they continue to enjoy great acceptance and acclaim among consumers in Nigeria.

Vanguard