China: Populous nation with free streets

By Soni Daniel, Shunyi District, Beijing

It is not a hyperbole! No, it is not also a boast that the city has set a standard for itself as a unique commercial capital laden with the kind of architectural prowess and aesthetic dynamics that lift the spirit and ego of its inhabitants. It is equally not off the mark to claim with pride that China, the world’s second most industrial nation, is beautiful and its burgeoning capital, Beijing is a sight to behold. The city stands out as a glowing testament to a government, which has carved out a niche for itself by consciously redefining every aspect of its life.

Since 1949, China has taken it upon herself to chart a path of progress, nationalism and ideology to boost steady progress for the world’s largest nation on earth. Working with that consciousness and blessed with the unwavering support of his people, President Xi Jinping has defiantly refused to allow other nations to decide for the country how to run its own affairs.

As a rule of the thumb, China under his leadership simply wants to spread wealth for its people and create a conducive atmosphere for them all on its own terms without reporting to or taking orders from any corner of power on earth. And, that firm and defiant disposition is amply paying off, giving the Chinese a boosted sense of ego to stamp its authority on its domain and radiate its influence as much as it can around its axis.

I have never visited Beijing until this week when I was officially ushered into the warm embrace of the sprawling commercial nerve centre of Asia. The event, for which I was invited along with no fewer than 30 senior journalists drawn from Belt and Roads countries, a group of developing nations cutting across Africa, Asia, the Pacific and China at the driving seat, has the support and blessing of the Chinese government and is holding at the Research and Training Institute of the National Radio and Television Administration in Shunyi District, Beijing.

The ambience, which permeates the atmosphere everywhere one turns in the capital, is real and captivating. Somehow, there is an overhang that refuses to just disappear. This is largely because the sheer colour of the trees-a combination of lush green shrubs with purple and sometimes dark brown plants- almost kissing each other on the same row and on every street and highway, all combine to evoke a sense of natural feeling. The lush shrubs just continue to intimidate everywhere one turns and whisper as the whispering winds cause them to overlap in twisting patterns like lovers engage each other under the moonlight with songs of love on their lips.

The beauty of China’s landscape hits one like a bright star just as they begin to descend into its domain from the air. From the sky, one notices a row of neat houses standing on the same line and measured to the same height as though they were cut in heaven with precision.

Then comes the train service provided by the Chinese government right from the airport to the city centre which works like magic. They don’t delay in arriving and leaving on schedule, giving passengers a great sense of reliability.

As one begins to saunter into the city from the Beijing International Airport, many fascinating scenarios begin to pop up. Unlike a typical airport in our own part of the world, brand new Sports Utility vehicles roll up for the passengers and in a jiffy the trunks swallow up the luggage and the movement to the city begins.

“This is a wonderful city where everything appears to be working,” declared a Sudanese radio journalist, sitting by my side as the chauffer increases the speed of the dark-coloured Audi brand vehicle towards the Shunyi Highway where the Research and Training Institute of the National Radio and Television Administration of the Peoples Republic of China, is situated.

As the vehicle moves further from the airport, we came across the Bank of China and other state buildings, which adorn the major highways and streets of Beijing. As many and as imposing as the buildings are, none is taller than the other just as they are located on the same line and space making it a bit cumbersome to distinguish one from the other.

The Sudanese journalist and me just visiting Beijing for the first time are thrilled by the sheer workability of everything. The streets and highways are very wide with a deliberate and conscious provision for every road user. Apart from the eight or ten lanes for motorists, each road has two-lane provision for cyclists and a paved walkway for pedestrians. And, believe me the people love and indulge in it. They roadsides are paved with interlocking stones of many colours and adorned with well nurtured shrubs of various species and colours.

Electric and Closed Circuit television poles are neatly planted and they compete for attention on each street and highway. There are no traffic controllers on any of the roads in the capital but the traffic lights seamlessly move traffic on like magic. There are numerous zebra crossings on all the streets but the drivers are careful not to breach the lines even though nobody is watching them apart from the traffic light and CCTV, which dot the length and breadth of the country.

The sheer sense of orderliness and freshness of the shrubs leaves one with a feeling of being lost in the warm embrace of nature from the airport to the roomy streets of Beijing. The streets are not only very clean but they are also bereft of the chaos that should be associated with a large and cosmopolitan centre like Beijing. Not many cars are plying the streets as one would expect. And the ones on the street, are new, noiseless, pollution-free and nearly sound-proof.

The near absence of many cars on Chinese roads has been attributed to the fact that it is more difficult to get a driving licence in Beijing than to buy a brand new car, apparently due to the country’s huge population now standing at nearly 1.4 billion.

A Chinese journalist media analyst, Liao Jibo, explains that apart from the restrictions on driving licences by the administration, getting a license depends also on luck.

“It is a matter of luck for people who need driving license in Beijing to be issued same as those requiring them must have fulfilled the condition of living in the city for at least five years before the application,” Jibo said.

“Beyond that, when the licenses are issued, they are given out on the basis of lottery and only those who are lucky pick them. The whole essence is to ensure that cars do not litter the streets and cause chaotic situations,” the journalist explained.

The truth remains that China is a disciplined and highly controlled system, which laws are respected by citizens just as the law enforcers are ready to strike anyone who breaches the rules no matter who is involved. As a rule, police, immigration and border control officers rarely compromise while discharging their duties. As it is, only those whose hands are clean go home to sleep in peace while those who violate the laws, end up in the cells.

There is serious restriction on illegal entry into the country. As we touched down at the Peking International Airport, the journalists-30 of them- arriving from Addis Ababa with Ethiopian Airline Flight ET 604, we were ordered to register our fingerprints unfailingly. And, we quickly did that and moved on. Just as we arrived the final clearing point, we were ordered again to register the same fingers with another set of immigration officials, who spent more time than the previous ones capturing our fingers on both hands before handing us over to another set to scrutinize.

But just as we concluded in our minds that we were through with the officials, we were once again subjected to another round of checks just as we picked our luggage and made to leave the airport for our hotels.

“Move this way all of you,” a slim female immigration officer, bellowed from the top of her voice. But in all, the officers remain stern but friendly throughout our encounter with them. One of them even asked us whether we had identified the people to pick us up from the airport and whether we needed any further assistance since they discovered that we were on official visit to the country.

The programme seeks among others, to educate the media practitioners from those countries on the opportunities provided by the BRI and why the nations must ensure the success of the project.

Living and studying at the RTI of the NRTA of China, a sprawling architectural masterpiece with excellent learning and teaching facilities, and tucked away in a green vegetation like a monastery, creates an alluring and excellent ambience for dedicated group academic work. The delegates really savour every moment of their stay in the exquisite location, which is more than an ordinary university especially with the variety of lectures on various aspects of the Chinese media, culture and development.

The Chinese meals are salivating as they are sumptuous and monumental in quantity just as the water supply and light are constant like the morning star. And, we all love it!

