Celebrities have no right to judge Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo — Kizz Daniel

Rotimi Agbana

When the news broke that the General Overseer of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, allegedly raped Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola Dakolo, 20-years ago, it sparked off deep empathy from a number of Nigerian celebrities including Davido, Simi, Adekunle Gold, Banky W, Kemi Adetiba, Kemi Olunloyo, Stella Damasus, among many others.

However, such is not the case with popular Nigerian Afro-pop music star, Kizz Daniel, as he has stated that the empathy celebrities have been showing ever since has been more of subjective/sentimental empathy rather than from objective reasoning.

According to the ‘Woju’ crooner who described the guilty celebrities as ‘Brainless’, none of them have the right to judge Pastor Fatoyinbo or take sides with Busola Dakolo until the true story has been established.

“Wizkid is the only celebrity in Nigeria that has brain, the rest of them are brainless. All you care about is social media trends, hypocrites. Rape or no rape, you don’t have the right to accuse Mr. Biodun because you all have no proof but statements from a woman that just obviously needs fame. Instead of creating trends and protest against no light, water, education, good health center in our country Nigeria you all hypocrites decided to make trend for a rape case without proof. I am disappointed in all the celebrities that support this trend. Because if this woman that’s accused of rape is not a celebrity or you know you won’t gain more publicity by making this rape case trend you won’t even post shit. Hypocrites”, he said on the Instagram page dedicated to his record label, Flyboy INC.